Rotary award for Unsung Hero in Deepings

The Rotary Club of the Deepings recognised the work of an unsung community hero.

Jez Dubber has worked for 13 years at the Deepings Community Centre. He is responsible for the running of this well-used facility, and is building manager as well as one of the directors of the centre.

Rotarian Mary Martin nominated Jez for a Rotary Service to the Community Award due to his efforts which are appreciated by everyone who uses the centre.

He was presented a framed certificate by Alan Kendrick, who is president of Deepings Rotary, and was given this at the centre recently.

Alan described Jez as someone ‘who goes the extra mile’ who works tirelessly behind the scenes so everything runs smoothly.