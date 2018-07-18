Rooftop drama halts traffic in Bourne

Traffic was suspended in both directions through North Street in Bourne, Lincolnshire after a man took the rooftops near to the entrance to the shopping mall.

Emergency services were quickly on the scene at around 8pm this evening (Juy 18) and the High Street was closed at both ends while negotiators attempted to talk the man down.

Roads were closed in Bourne

A stand-off of more than three-quarters of an hour ensued during which time lengthy queues of traffic were diverted through West Street, Exeter Street and St Gilbert’s Road.

Large crowds of onlookers gathered at both ends of the incident, at which at least seven Police, Ambulance and Fire Brigade vehicles were seen.

Superintendent Phil Vickers, of Boston Police Station, who had attended the scene described the man as ‘in crisis’, but was pleased to report that he had eventually been safely talked down from the roof by trained negotiators.