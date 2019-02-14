Romantic couples celebrate love and marriage

Romantic couples walked down the aisle for a special service at a Peterborough church.

St Paul’s Church, on the New England Triangle on Lincoln Road held a ‘celebrating marriage’ ceremony at the weekend, just ahead of St Valentine’s Day. The romantic annual service gives married couples - many of whom were wed decades ago - the chance to renew their vows to each other in front of friends and family - and this year seven couples stepped forward to re-tie the knot. The service itself was taken by Rev Ron Watkinson with his wife Val Watkinson, and along with the ceremony, there was also a display of wedding dresses and photographs. Val said: “One couple,Michael and Sue (Clifton) Horsnell had travelled from Hemel Hempstead to take part, and Sue’s wedding dress was in the display. They had married in St Paul’s in 1976. Also present were Peter and Fran King from Eye who had married in St Paul’s in the 60s. Mrs Pam Kreling, a former teacher and local councillor, who had married in St Paul’s in 1959, loaned her wedding dress for the display and she is still an active member of St Paul’s.” Val also said a special thank you to Beales in Westgate and Marks & Spencers in Brotherhood Retail Park for the free loan of mannequins and fabric busts to display the dresses. The marriage exhibition is the first of a number of special events this year to celebrate the church’s 150th anniversary.

1. Celebration of marriage service Renewal of Marraige Vows Service at St Paul's Church, New England. Taking the service Revd. Ron Watkinson Renewal of Marraige Vows Service at St Paul's Church, New England. Brian (52) and Anne (79) Rosam who have been married for 59 years. EMN-191002-171245009 Midlands JPI Media Ltd Resell Buy a Photo

2. Celebration of marriage service Renewal of Marraige Vows Service at St Paul's Church, New England. Taking the service Revd. Ron Watkinson EMN-191002-171201009 Midlands JPI Media Ltd Resell Buy a Photo

3. Celebration of marriage service Renewal of Marraige Vows Service at St Paul's Church, New England. Taking the service Revd. Ron Watkinson EMN-191002-171138009 Midlands JPI Media Ltd Resell Buy a Photo

4. Celebration of marriage service Renewal of Marraige Vows Service at St Paul's Church, New England. Taking the service Revd. Ron Watkinson Renewal of Marraige Vows Service at St Paul's Church, New England. Taking the service Revd. Ron Watkinson with his wife Val Watkinson EMN-191002-171223009 Midlands JPI Media Ltd Resell Buy a Photo

View more