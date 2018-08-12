Roman mystery lover is a reading hero

A nine-year-old lover of Roman mysteries has won £50 worth of book tokens after being chosen as Serpentine Green’s Reading Hero.

Hannah Connor from West Town is partially sighted and used to struggle to read until her diagnosis. Now, she either reads large print books or users magnifiers. Mum Kim said: “She has become an avid reader which I find so inspiring.”

“She was very excited when she found out that she had won.”

Hannah also won £100 of book tokens for her school, but as she is home educated she is donating them to The Beeches Primary School. She will spend her tokens on books from Caroline Lawrence.

Hannah is pictured with Deputy Mayor of Peterborough Cllr John Fox and the shopping centre’s manager David Wait.