Rockets light up the sky as Peterborough celebrates 900 years of the Cathedral

A special year for Peterborough Cathedral started with a bang as fireworks lit up the sky.

The Cathedral is marking its 900th anniversary in 2018, and a year of celebrations started as the clock struck midnight to end 2017, with a spectacular firework display above the historic building.

Launch of the 900 celebrations year at Peterborough Cathedral on New Year's Eve EMN-180101-010623009

As the rockets shot into the air, the Cathedral bells were rung and crowds celebrated in Cathedral Square.

Revellers lit sparklers, rode on fairground rides and drank a toast as 2018 began in style.

Acting Dean Canon Tim Alban Jones said the New Year display was the perfect way to start the celebrations. He said: “Peterborough cathedral was lit up by a generous burst of fireworks from the City Council which got the New Year off to a bang.

“The Cathedral is looking forward to a year-long programme of celebrations as we mark our 900th anniversary. We would love to welcome as many people as possible from the city – and beyond - through our doors during the course of this special year.”

Launch of the 900 celebrations year at Peterborough Cathedral on New Year's Eve Acting Dean Tim Alban-Jones with councillors Wayne Fitzgerald, John Peach, John Holdich and Steve Allen EMN-180101-010700009

The Cathedral will be holding a host of events throughout the year, starting this month with the annual Katharine of Aragon Festival.

The new Dean of Peterborough The Very Reverend Christopher Charles Dalliston, will also hold his first service on January 20.

For more information about the Peterborough 900 campaign, and how to get involved with the Peterborough Celebrates campaign, visit www.peterboroughcelebrates.org.uk/

New Year's Eve 2017 celebrations on Cathedral Square EMN-180101-010820009

New Year's Eve 2017 celebrations on Cathedral Square EMN-180101-010858009

New Year's Eve 2017 celebrations on Cathedral Square EMN-180101-010923009

New Year's Eve 2017 celebrations on Cathedral Square EMN-180101-010833009

New Year's Eve 2017 celebrations on Cathedral Square EMN-180101-010409009

New Year's Eve 2017 celebrations on Cathedral Square EMN-180101-010531009

New Year's Eve 2017 celebrations on Cathedral Square EMN-180101-010544009