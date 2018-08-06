Roast dinners remain on the menu at financially troubled Peterborough’s Broadway Theatre as restaurant stays open

Roast dinners will remain on the menu at the financially troubled Broadway Theatre as restaurant Sundays has confirmed it is staying open at the iconic venue.

The carvery moved to the theatre in February to become its catering contractors after leaving its previous premises in Cumbergate.

The Peterborough Telegraph revealed today that the Broadway has been hit by financial difficulties, with shows set to be cancelled amid fears that the venue is at risk of closing.

However, a new management team - whose details are yet to be revealed - have now taken over and are vowing to keep the theatre open until at least 2020.

David Beever of Sundays said: “We are fully aware of the change in management at the Broadway. Sundays has had a positive experience since moving to the Broadway and remains committed to working with the theatre and providing the best roast dinners in Peterborough every Wednesday and Sunday from 11am.”