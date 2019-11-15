Roast dinner on the menu as Central Park’s The Willow opens function suite

For the best part of three decades, visitors to Central park have been welcomed into the Buttercross, the cosy little coffee shop for a warm drink and a snack.

But from Sunday, the newly renamed The Willow will not only be welcoming thirsty parklovers seeking solace in the cold, but hungry diners tucking into traditional roast dinners.

The Willow team

Adrian and Christine Corrigan took over the bustling little coffee shop from Vince and Filomena Terranova last month, when the couple retired after 28 years.

And with the finishing touches to the new function suite complete the couple - well Christine and staff - will be launching the first part of what they hope to be an expanding enterprise.

“The extension at the back was built about 10 years ago but has never been put to use,” said Adrian, “so we have spent the last couple of weeks getting it just how we want it. It is a fantastic venue.”

He added: “Christine has been in the catering industry for years and having a place like this was a dream. When we heard it might be for sale we made an approach - over a year ago - and hey presto, here we are.”

The Willow

It has been business as usual with the coffee shop - and will continue to be that way when the 100-seat function suite, with its own entrance and doors opening out onto a garden is brought into use for conferences, weddings and the like.

Adrian added: “We are starting with Sunday lunches. We are not going into full restaurant mode but during the week we will introduce a couple of theme nights - Italian night and steak night for instance.”

The new name will not be lost on visitors to the park as a towering willow stands in full view.