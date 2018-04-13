Roadworks to begin as roads between Peterborough and Whittlesey re-open

Roadworks at King's Dyke will start next week after roads between Peterborough and Whittlesey were re-opened after flooding.

Planned investigation work was due to start on the A605 Peterborough Road near Whittlesey this week - but because The North Bank and the B1040 were both closed due to flooding, the works had to be postponed.

Both the other roads have now been re-opened.

The roadworks will now start on Monday, April 16, with teams working overnight to carry out the project.

The five night preparation work involves digging holes to record the exact locations and depths of any underground pipes or cables, to find out if they need diverting or protecting before the construction phase of the project begins. The holes will then be refilled.

One of the traffic lanes will be closed for a short section of the A605 - from a point west of the Funtham’s Lane junction to east of the level crossing. The lane closure will be in place from Monday 16 to Friday 20 April between the off peak hours of 8pm and 6am. The road will be fully open to traffic outside of these hours.

Temporary traffic signals will be in place on either side of the railway crossing to ensure drivers, and any cyclists and pedestrians, can pass the work safely and keep the level crossing clear at all times.

The signals will be managed to prevent traffic stopping on the crossing and protect the road users and workforce. Small delays are to be expected on top of those caused by the crossing itself.

There may be some noise at the very beginning of each evening, when the small sections of surfacing are being removed but this will be limited and the remaining work will involve hand digging only.

The works initially started on Monday, but were postponed as drivers reported long delays