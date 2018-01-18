Roads blocked by fallen trees and trains cancelled as strong winds cause traffic problems in Peterborough

Strong winds believed to be above 50 mph have been causing problems for commuters in and around Peterborough this morning with fallen trees blocking roads and trains being cancelled.

The A15 at Yaxley was closed due to a fallen tree from just after 5am, while police have also warned that the A47 Ring’s End to Wisbech, the A47 Ring’s End to Thorney and the A141 Westry in March to Ring’s End are closed.

However, the A15 reopened at 8.15am this morning.

High winds and an object being caught on the overhead electric wires have also forced cancellations and delays of trains running on the East Coast Mainline through Peterborough. There were also delays on Great Northern services between Peterborough and Huntingdon.

The King’s Dyke Level Crossing between Peterborough and Whittlesey has also closed, while the final day of agricultural and machinery show LAMMA at the East of England Arena and Events Centre is unlikely to open for the next few hours.



Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said lorries had blown over on the A47 at Guyhirn. The fire service tweeted this morning: "Check your route before you set off this morning. Winds will ease over next hour or so but fallen trees, debris and over-turned lorries causing road closures or obstructions across the county."

Cambridgeshire police also tweeted: "We are receiving a very high number of calls regarding the tree's around the county. We are working with the local councils to get the routes cleared as quick as we can."

Police very early this morning reported a fallen tree at Sutton Road, Tydd Gote, Wisbech, with motorists told to avoid the area.

The founder of Peterborough Weather Watch, Trev Robbins-Pratt, said he had no doubt that there were gusts over 50mph across Peterborough, and that he believed 75mph to 79mph gusts were recorded in Wittering.

UK Power Networks is currently showing that there is a power cut in Parnwell near New Ark Play Association in Reeves Way and the B1040 near the A605 in Whittlesey. It is believed residents in Coates are affected by this.