Police and three fire crews are at the scene of a serious house fire in Peterborough.

Fulbridge Road has been closed off by Paston Church to allow emergency services to work.

The fire has spread to a neighbouring property and engulfed both roofs.

The cause of the fire is as of yet unknown.

The public are asked to avoid the area while crews tackle the blaze.

There is a diversion for motorists via Hall Fields Lane.

The scene of the fire in Fulbridge Road. Photo: Hayden Sheppard

