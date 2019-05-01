Revival hope grows for Peterborough’s closed Innovation Lab

Have your say

New plans to revive Peterborough’s closed Innovation Lab are nearing completion.

Bosses at Allia are hoping to agree a partnership deal with at least one city employer to reopen the Lab.

The £300,000 Innovation Lab was based at the Allia Future Business Centre, in London Road, and closed in January after its European Regional Development Fund support ended.

Caroline Hyde, chief executive of Allia, said it was hoped the Innovation Lab could reopen later this month if an agreements could be reached.

She said the aim would be to broaden the remit of the Innovation Lab.

Its focus had been on providing entrepreneurs with a low cost means of turning their ideas into reality.

She said: “Our plans could involve bringing a number of organisations together.

“We are looking at ways of engaging with the wider community.”

She said that the new-look lab would have a community role, it might be able to support apprentices already working in research and development teams withcompanies, as well as nurturing entrepreneurs.