Review: Noise Boys - Tapping into something special, you can’t Beat it

It might have been the hottest day of the year - but the fantastic Noise Boys cast still managed to raise the temperature at Peterborough New Theatre last night.

The show - a feast of tap dancing, beatboxing and rap primarily - was a world premiere, but there was no way of knowing it was the cast’s first time together on stage.

Noise Boys

They seemed to enjoy every minute of their performance and it was lapped up by an appreciative audience. It was slick, energetic, powerful, professional; there was precision, finesse, synchronicity. And it was non stop.

The premise is a bunch of workmates seeking solace from their dreary warehouse jobs packing boxes in their breakroom, where over a cup of tea no one could tell them what to do... and they could be themselves.

And being themselves is what brought the show to life in stunning fashion with a great opening tap routine.

The tap dancing - solos or two, three or four in unison - was at times mesmerising. Hats off to Alex Larder, Matt Jordan, Adam Hilton and Benjamin Ash.

The beatboxing, from world champ Hobbit and one-time X Factor entrant Joel Fishel was amazing, whether it was the two going head to head, soloing or accompanying the dancers. At times it was impossible to figure out who or what was making the noise.

Music came from the talented Jacob Leeson and George Fowler - vocalist George slowing things down with versions of Cant Buy Me Love and, appropriately, Ordinary People, before bursting into life with a couple of Bruno Mars songs to get the dancers moving their feet. And boy can they move.

And the whole thing was brought together by rapper Roxxxan, whose beautiful and clever lyrics introducing her “workmates” and telling of their and her dreams - provided the narration for the piece.

Simply exhilerrating stuff that you can see tonight (Friday) and tomorrow, before it heads off on a month-long stint at the Edinburgh Fringe.