Review: Legally Blonde was one Elle of a musical

They say that blondes have more fun... but on the evidence of the opening night of the new KYT summer musical, the rest of the cast and a sell-out audience might have something to say about that.

Weeks of hard work culminated in the talented youngsters from Kindred Drama bringing Legally Blonde The Musical to Peterborough’s Key Theatre stage, and there was a lot of nervous energy in a very lively opening number. But the nerves soon disappeared and the energy remained - taking the audience on one Elle of a ride for the next two hours. It was fun, musically very good, packed with great songs from beginning to end - There! Right There was an absolute joy - and lots of smart, neat choreography getting the best from the enthusiastic ensemble and leads. There were also a lot of set changes, but the performance managed to flow smoothly, so credit to the backstage team. And once again Peterborough’s young talent shone in one of the city’s theatre highlights. Maisie Ellis, in the lead role of Elle Woods, the blonde who goes to Harvard in search of love (following her smug, no-good ex-boyfriend Warner played by Jamie Glasby) is a revelation. She captured the essence of the character beautifully, her voice got better and better, she moved well and there were some lovely moments with the effervescent Greek Chorus,Alana Podd, Tamisa Chivandire and Amelia Glendenning who lit up the stage every time they appeared. She also had great on-stage chemistry with Emmett and Paulette in particular. The former, who takes Elle under his wing, brought out a mature performance from Ben Landy; great characterisation and another whose voice got better through the evening. Jessica Ward was just fabulous as hairdresser Paulette; some nice comedic touches and her big musical number Ireland was one of my standout moments of the show. It thoroughly deserved the ovation it received. There was another commanding performance from Calvin Weston as law professor Callahan, whose Blood In The Water was also terrific; credit to Joe Price who managed to get some of the biggest laughs of the night, playing it cool as Kyle the delivery man, and Aslan Amjad as Nikos in the courtroom scene didn’t go unnoticed. You can see Legally Blonde The Musical at the Key Theatre until Saturday (24th). Tickets (if there are any left) from vivacity.org

