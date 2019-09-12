Revellers bring a Terry Pratchett classic to Peterborough stage

Peterborough Revellers are bringing Terry Pratchett’s brilliant dark comedy MORT to the Key Theatre Studio later this month.

When Death came to Mort (short for Mortimer), he offered him a job. But when Mort is left in charge for an evening, he allows his heart to rule his head and soon the whole of casualty, and the future of the Discworld are at risk.

Along the way, Mort encounters not only Death’s adopted daughter, Ysabell – who has been 16 for 35 years – and his mysterious manservant Albert – whose cooking can harden an artery at ten paces – but also an incompetent wizard with a talking door knocker and a beautiful, but rather bad-tempered and dead princess. He also, of course, meets Death.

On Terry Pratchett’s Discworld, Death really is a seven foot skeleton in a black hooded robe and wielding a scythe. He is also fond of cats, enjoys a good curry, and rides around the skies on a magnificent white horse called Binky.

This is a must for all Terry Pratchett followers and also offers a new experience for those who wish to witness his highly original dialogue for the first time.

The performances run from Thursday, September 19 to Saturday, September 21 at 7.45pm.

For tickets phone 01733 207239 or visit vivacity.org/keytheatre.