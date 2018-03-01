REVEALED: Gritting routes in Peterborough

Peterborough's fleet of gritting machines have returned to the city's main roads to keep conditions as safe as possible for motorists.

The machines have been making a number of runs across the city this week, covering all the main roads across Peterborough.

The routes gritting lorries take in Peterborough are shown in blue

The route covers just under 50 per cent of the road network in the city, in an attempt to keep traffic moving.

It takes three hours to complete the routes, and gritting is often done late at night or in the early hours of the morning to ensure it is completed in time for the morning rush hour.

Andy Tatt, Head of Highway Services at Peterborough City Council, said: “Since the 'Beast from the East' hit this week, we've worked 24/7 carrying out 11 grit runs. This takes five gritters three hours each run covering 438km of roads, which is 46 per cent of our road network.

"Since Saturday we've covered 4,818km of Peterborough's main routes as well as gritted car parks and a number of pedestrian routes and footbridges. We have also used approximately 180 tonnes of rock salt.

“You may not see gritters on the road very often, this is because the gritting runs are very often completed at night. If snow is forecast the gritting network will be pre-salted. For the salt to be most effective vehicles need to drive over it at a regular or near constant rate, salt on it's own will not keep the road clear.



"This is why the roads are often worst in the mornings after snow overnight because they haven't had the required traffic volumes to make the salt work. If there are large amounts of snow then a snow plough can be used to clear the majority of the snow.”

The winter maintenance season runs from 1st October to 30th April. So far this year Peterborough Highway Services have completed 85 gritting runs and used approximately 2,500 tonnes of rock salt. Focus is on keeping the main road network accessible and this includes link roads between villages and bus routes.

The recent need for highway maintenance highlights the importance of government funding to enable the council to provide vital services. In light of recent funding cuts, the council launched its 'Stand up for Peterborough' campaign to ensure we can continue to provide such services.



For more information visit www.peterborough.gov.uk/residents/transport-and-streets/winter-maintenance/