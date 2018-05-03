REVEALED: 13 of the best dog friendly pubs to visit in and around Peterborough this weekend

It’s a bank holiday weekend and it’s looking like the sun may actually shine for once.

So what better time to get out and about in and around Peterborough for a walk with your four legged best friend.

We’ve scoured the local area, and, with the help of doggiepubs.org.uk compiled a selection of the best dog-friendly dogs in and around Peterborough so you can make sure your four-legged friend doesn’t miss out on all the fun.

From pubs with beer gardens to enjoy, to those that also serve food, all of these pubs are welcoming to dogs.

Each pub mentioned features on the website www.doggiepubs.org.uk and we’ve included a short review with each from a dog owner who has been, tried and tested the establishment.

As well as highlighting which pubs are welcoming to dogs around the country, the website also rates the pubs featured, and details whether they are:

• dog friendly pubs with no food

• dog friendly pubs with a basic bar menu

• dog friendly pubs with a more adventurous menu

• dog friendly pubs with stunningly good food

• dog friendly pubs with award-winning food

• dog friendly pubs with doggie B&B

• dog friendly pubs visited by doggiepubs.org.uk