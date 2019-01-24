Revamp of Peterborough housing complex to provide temporary accommodation to the homeless

A housing complex is to be revamped which will provide temporary accommodation to Peterborough’s homeless.

Tyesdale in Bretton is to be renovated by the city’s largest housing association Cross Keys Homes (CKH) which is investing £350,000, on top of a £100,000 contribution from Peterborough City Council,

The complex, which includes a block of flats, community centre and sheltered housing, will receive a facelift that will improve the communal areas and outside space.

In additional to the physical work to the area, the appointment of a full time manager means that residents can easily access housing advice as well as signposting to agencies in the city that can offer support or advice on financial or health challenges they may be facing, as well as support accessing employment opportunities.

The manager will also be able to control access to the building as a full time presence there. As part of the redesigned scheme, CKH will continue to work with Peterborough City Council to provide more, much needed short-stay accommodation for the homeless alongside the current residents.

The project has already seen an improvement in lighting and CCTV around the area as well as night security patrols.

Claire Higgins, chief executive of CKH, said: “This is a really exciting long-term project to breathe new life into a neglected part of the city. We know that conditions in the area were far from ideal, and anti-social behaviour and criminal activity has been an increasing blight on the lives of the local residents.

“We are determined to do all we can to address this and ensure that the residents of Tyesdale and visitors to the community centre feel safe and confident in their community. If people are still encountering problems we want them to report it to us without delay.

“We are also facing a homelessness crisis in the city and so anything we can do to support people facing the most devastating life circumstances is good for them and Peterborough. At CKH we have extensive experience in providing supported short-stay accommodation and are able to offer the help these people need to get back into permanent homes, and stay there.

“Having a manager working at the flats and based there full time means that we can be there for our residents, offering them meaningful and practical support, where they need it. Plus with the added bonus of the community centre on site, offering some really amazing activities for all ages, Tyesdale is looking like a really fantastic place to live.”

The work on the external areas and communal areas within the flats will commence later this month and is planned for completion in early summer.

CKH re-opened the South Bretton Family and Community Centre last summer, following renovation, and the centre is now home to a thriving community scene, including Brownies and ‘Bumps and Babies’ groups as well as providing a venue for the delivery of CKH’s courses supporting people into work.

Two new sports and fitness groups are soon to start: family fitness for parents to enjoy with their children, and a youth sports club for 12 to 19 year-olds.