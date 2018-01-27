Revamp for Werrington’s village post office

Improvements to modernise Werrington Green Post Office will see the branch stay open for longer hours and also open on Sundays.

For refurbishments to take place the branch will be closed from Febuary 1 and reopen on Febuary 9 with a new postmaster Sumeet Odedra .

The improved branch’s opening hours will be Monday – Friday, 9am – 8pm; Saturday 9am – 7pm; Sunday 10am – 5pm, this will mark an end to the branch being closed during afternoons.

Post Office services will be provided from two low-screened counters alongside the retail counter on the back wall of the shop.

The new style branch will be built in line with Post Office specifications to ensure sufficient space for the new style local Post Office to operate alongside the retail offer.

“It will offer an enhanced range of products including manual banking, Transcash, and Royal Mail and Parcelforce International Services.

Peter Wilkinson, Post Office Area Manager said: “We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents. We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs.

“Werrington Green Post Office will be delighted to welcome customers to the newly refurbished branch.

“Local residents and small business customers will be able to access a wide range of Post Office and mails services, including Special Delivery, Local Collect, home shopping returns, online banking cash deposits and withdrawals.

“This modernisation is part of major investment project, the largest in the Post Office’s history.”