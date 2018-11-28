Residents told to stay inside as hazardous response crews deal with chemical leak near Wansford Station following 'explosion'

Have your say

Fire crews, police, and the East of England Hazardous Response Unit are at the scene of a chemical incident near Wansford Station this evening.

Eyewitnesses report hearing an explosion and smoke billowing from a biodiesel plant behind the railway cottages on the Old Great North Road at around 8.20pm this evening, Wednesday November 28.

Residents near the scene have been asked to stay inside with windows and doors shut while emergency crews deal with the chemical incident.

Police traffic officers tweeted to say they initially came across the incident while seizing a car nearby.

Emergency services at the scene of the chemical incident. Photo: roadpoliceBCH