Residents get a lifesaver in Baston - with a little help

The Larkfleet Homes Community Fund has donated £1,000 to assist a group of residents in Baston to purchase and install a defibrillator for the public to use in case of medical emergencies.

The defibrillator is being fitted in a purpose-designed heated and weatherproof cabinet at the Mayfield Gardens community hall in Baston.

Following advice from the East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS), residents elected to install a fully automated external defibrillator (AED). An AED is the simplest form of defibrillator. It is designed for people with no medical training to use giving very clear verbal instructions and only delivering an electric shock if the patient needs it.

Taking advantage of the Larkfleet donation and the British Heart Foundation (BHF) part funding scheme, Mayfield Gardens residents purchased the device, whichwill be installed by Bourne-based Larkfleet technicians.

Local resident Les Newcomb said: “EMAS told us that should you find a person suffering a cardiac arrest, you should phone 999, administer CPR and then use the defibrillator. The BHF package included ten CPR training kits which will be used to train the residents of Mayfield Gardens and anybody else in Baston that would like to learn CPR”.

The defibrillator will serve not only the residents of Mayfield Gardens, Chesham Drive and Aveland Way but will be available for all residents of Baston.

Larkfleet Homes technical director Dan Endersby said: “The local residents have done a lot of work to secure the defibrillator. We were delighted to be able to help them purchase the device and the necessary training kit.

“We will also be installing the defibrillator in an appropriate cabinet at the community centre.”

Details of how to apply for grants are on the Larkfleet Homes website at www.larkfleethomes.co.uk/community-fund