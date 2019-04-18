Residents fuming after huge pile of rubbish left uncollected outside Peterborough flats ‘for months’

Residents and workers have been left fuming after piles of rubbish were not collected from a city street for months.

Sophie Samsby, who works near Eagle Way, Hampton, said the stinking heap of black bags has been piling up outside flats for two months - with no sign of anyone coming to collect it.

The pile of rubbish

Sophie said: “The bins have been like this for two months - before that they were in a wooden store, and I have been told they were not collected.

“It stinks - and it is only going to get worse with the hot weather we are forecast if it does not get cleared.

“You can see it from the road. It is horrible.”

Now Hyde Homes, who manage the block of flats, are working with Peterborough City Council to get the waste cleared as soon as possible.

Sophie Tweeted pictures of the waste this morning, and a spokesman for the council said the tweet was the first time they had been made aware of the situation.

The spokesman said: “We had not been made aware of this bin storage area and are working with My Hyde Home to get a fob to access the area so we can collect this refuse on a regular basis.”

Benjamin Bello, Head of Housing at Hyde said: “We are sorry that the rubbish has built up to this level and are working closely with the local authority to ensure that the bins are collected on time. In the meantime, we have arranged for our grounds maintenance contractor to make a special visit tomorrow and clear the rubbish that is there.”

Sophie said: “Time will tell if it is cleared regularly. Tenants have told me that last time it was cleared, in three days it was full again.”