Research fund tops £100,000 in two years

Castor mum Zoe Crowson, who set up a research fund into a skin condition affecting her daughter is celebrating after fundraising broke the £100,000 barrier.

Zoe only set up the Phoebe Research Fund in 2015 to raise both funds and awareness of Recessive Dystrophic Epidermolosis Bullosa.

Her eight-year-old daughter Phoebe suffers from the condition which causes her skin to badly blister and break away at the slightest touch.

It also causes internal blisters which can lead to problems with swallowing and choking.

Despite what she goes through on a daily basis, the Copthill School pupil keeps a smile on her face according to Zoe and her partner actor Steven Arnold.

“I am absolutely ecstastic,” said Zoe. “When you first start a charity even getting to the first £1,000 seems like an unbelievable feat so reaching £100,000 is just incredible and I’m so grateful to everyone who has helped us get this far.”

Fundraising activity last year saw a charity auction and dinner,with special guest Eddie “The Eagle” Edwards, and the Phoebe Research 5k fun run at Rutland Water.

This year the charity auction will return and there will also be a documentary being produced by Steven, who is best known for playing Ashley Peacock on Coronation Street.

Zoe added: “I am hoping people can watch the documentary and gain a true understanding of RDEB and the effects it can have on sufferers and their families. I am confident it will generate more interest and subsequently more ongoing support.”

For more on the charity go to www.phoeberesearch.org.uk