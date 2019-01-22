Reprieve for ‘decades old’ football goal on Peterborough land after council reverses decision to remove it

A football goal which has reportedly been on public land for several decades will no longer be removed after a change of heart by Peterborough City Council.

The council had left a note on the goal in the Ortons claiming that it is “not authorised” and was to be removed and disposed of yesterday (Monday, January 21) if it was not collected by its owner.

The goal post which was due to be remove. Photo: Barry Warne

But that decision prompted one aggrieved resident to pin a note of their own on the goal post, which read: “This particular goalpost has provided fun and exercise for the residents of Orton for several decades. Please don’t take it away.”

Now, the council has had a change of heart and will leave the goal on land situated between Cherryfields in Orton Waterville and Shearwater in Orton Wistow.

A spokesman for the authority said: “We received a request to have the goal removed as it is not council property. However, following a complaint from a resident it will now remain.”