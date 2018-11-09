Remembrance Sunday events taking place in Peterborough

Peterborough city centre will fall silent at 11am on Remembrance Sunday to mark 100 years since the First World War ended.

At 10.45am the military parade, Veterans and standard bearers will form up at the War Memorial outside of the Town Hall in Bridge Street.

Left to right: Hasib Zafar, Uswa Zafar, Aabis Zafar and Khalid Mahmood from the Ahmadiyya Muslim community fundraising for the Poppy Appeal

At 10.57am, following the arrival of the civic party, a short service will commence, with a two minute silence at 11am.

Wreaths will then by laid at the memorial before a service is held in the cathedral from 11.45am.

At 12.30pm, following the end of the service, the civic party will leave the cathedral and return to the Town Hall for the unveiling of a poppy wreath above the front door.

There will then be a march past of the military parade with the Vice Lord Lieutenant, Mayor of Peterborough and President of the Peterborough Branch of the Royal British Legion taking the salute.

WW1 exhibition at Longthorpe Church. Caroline Worth leading singing EMN-180411-203826009

A large screen placed in Cathedral Square will display the two minute silence and wreath laying at the war memorial.

This will also be relayed live to the Peterborough City Council Facebook page.

Primary schools from Peterborough and the surrounding area have been producing wreaths, banners and wooden crosses as part of the RBL ‘Thank You’ campaign.

Pupils will be lining part of the route for the parade holding banners, while three of their wreaths will be laid at the War Memorial by assistant director for education for Peterborough City Council Gary Perkins, and their own poems and tributes will be on display in the Town Hall.

WW1 exhibition at Longthorpe Church. EMN-180411-203836009

Poppy wreath laying will also take place at the War Memorial in St Mark’s Church, Lincoln Road, after 10am.

At 12.30pm bells will ring out across Peterborough as part of a campaign called ‘Ringing Remembers’ which nationally saw 1,400 new bell ringers recruited in honour of the 1,400 who lost their lives during the First World War.

The Peterborough branch has recruited at least 15 new ringers who it is hoped will take part in the ringing on Sunday.

A parade is being held at Central Park from 1.30pm, with a service following at nearby All Saints’ Church, Park Road, at 2pm.

WW1 researcher from the Imperial War Museum Jane King with vicar Jackie Bullen (left) and Jane Hogg (right)

Meanwhile, blind veteran Peter Price (69) from Peterborough will be marching at the Cenotaph as part of the national Remembrance Sunday commemorations with more than 100 other blind veterans, who are supported by Blind Veterans UK,

Peter said: “I feel honoured to be marching at the Cenotaph with Blind Veterans UK, particularly this year with the centenary of the Armistice.

“My grandfather was blinded in the First World War and so I’ll be not only thinking of those who lost their lives in past conflicts, but also those who were injured in service.”

The Blue Bell in Werrington has identified 26 men from the Werrington area who died during the war.

From the Royal British Legion it has purchased 26 Thank You Centenary wreaths, and each will be marked with the name and some details of one fallen soldier.

On Remembrance Sunday, and for three days after, the wreaths will be placed around the pub.

Shared History Let's Not Forget open day and Remembrance at Ghousia Mosque, Peterborough. Chris Morton (Churches Together with Warrant Officer Balbir Singh MBE and MP for Peterborough Fiona Onasanya EMN-180311-233535009

And on Remembrance Sunday 1940s’ singer Luna Nightingale will be performing.

Peterborough Environment City Trust is also aiming to plant 1,177 native trees in memory of the city’s servicemen and women who died in the war.

The commemorative tree planting will take place at Nabs Lane (follow signs via footpath adjacent to 87 Francis Gardens/ 152 Bluebell Avenue, PE1 3XT).

Residents can drop-in to help between 10.30am and 4pm.

Register your attendance via a text message to 077715 372432 or email: simon.belham@pect.org.uk.