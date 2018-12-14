Relocation date for Peterborough Post Office revealed

Have your say

The relocation date for a Post Office in Peterborough has been revealed.

The branch at McColl’s in the Ortongate Shopping Centre, Orton Goldhay, will close on January 10, 2019 at 6.30pm.

But a new branch will open inside the centre at QD Stores four days later at 1pm.

Post Office services will be provided from two serving positions at the retail counter seven days a week.

The opening hours will be Monday to Saturday, 9am to 5.30pm, and Sunday, 10am to 4pm.

During the changeover other available branches include:

. Alwalton Post Office, 18 Oundle Road, Alwalton, Peterborough, PE7 3UP

. Hampton Vale Post Office, 12 Stewartby Avenue, Hampton Vale, PE7 8NJ.

Mike Ball, Post Office multiple accounts executive, said: “We are confident that the layout and location of the new branch will continue to meet customer needs and deliver an excellent service, whilst securing the long-term viability of Post Office services in the local community.”