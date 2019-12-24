Reindeer helps residents get in festive mood

Residents at an extra care scheme in Peterborough got into the festive spirit as a reindeer visited their Christmas Fete.
The Pavilions, an over-55s scheme which is managed by housing provider Longhurst Group, holds the event every year, with the highlight undoubtedly a visit from George the Reindeer.
Residents, their families and colleagues fed George, had pictures taken with him and also took part in raffles, auctions, cake stalls and a tombola as they raised more than £1,100 for the residents’ fund.
Kerrie Casey, Scheme Manager at the Alma Road site, said: “ The looks on their faces when they saw George were amazing and of course he went down extremely well with the families and friends.”
Resident Kathleen Friend, said: “I don’t come out of my flat much nowadays, but I was really looking forward to meeting George the Reindeer. I really enjoyed all the fun of the day.”