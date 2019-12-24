Reindeer helps residents get in festive mood

Residents at an extra care scheme in Peterborough got into the festive spirit as a reindeer visited their Christmas Fete.

The Pavilions, an over-55s scheme which is managed by housing provider Longhurst Group, holds the event every year, with the highlight undoubtedly a visit from George the Reindeer.

The Pavilions Christmas Fete

Residents, their families and colleagues fed George, had pictures taken with him and also took part in raffles, auctions, cake stalls and a tombola as they raised more than £1,100 for the residents’ fund.

Kerrie Casey, Scheme Manager at the Alma Road site, said: “ The looks on their faces when they saw George were amazing and of course he went down extremely well with the families and friends.”

Resident Kathleen Friend, said: “I don’t come out of my flat much nowadays, but I was really looking forward to meeting George the Reindeer. I really enjoyed all the fun of the day.”