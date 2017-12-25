Reindeer fly in to Peterborough care home

Santa and his reindeer joined pre-school children at a special Christmas activity day at a Peterborough care home.

Barchester’s Longueville invited children from Herlington pre school in Orton to come and meet Father Christmas and have a picture taken with the reindeer.

More than 100 children got to experience the magical day with residents at the home.

Jessica Porter, head of activities who arranged for the reindeer to visit the home from the Phoenix Children’s Charity, said everyone had enjoyed the event. She said: “We had a fabulous day.

“Father Christmas gave out presents to all the children and one resident commented that at 91 they didn’t ever think they would stroke a real live reindeer.”