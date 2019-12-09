Red robed climate change protesters try to change habits of Peterborough shoppers

Have your say

Christmas shoppers in Peterborough on Sunday may have spotted the Red Rebel Brigade.

The brigade were seen gliding through the city, silently protesting against the “impacts of consumerism on the environment”.

The Red Rebel Brigade in Queensgate

Natural resources, they say, are taken out of the earth and turned into goods that produce emissions that contribute to global warming.

The protesters are hoping to get shoppers to consider their shopping traits, particularly at this time of year.

They spent time in Queensgate Shopping Centre and the cathedral, before making their way down Bridge Street.

The Red Rebel Brigade are affiliated with Extinction Rebellion.