Recruitment for firefighters in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire set to begin

Recruitment for firefighters at Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service begins next week.

People interested in becoming a wholetime firefighter will need to register online at www.cambsfire.gov.uk before they can apply. Registration opens at 9am on Monday, September 2 and will stay open until Sunday, September 15 at 23.59pm.

Recruitment for new firefighters is set to begin

Chief Fire Officer Chris Strickland said: “We’re excited to launch our wholetime firefighter recruitment campaign. It’s a fantastic opportunity to join our team in helping to keep our communities safe.

“The role of a firefighter is much more varied than people think. As well as attending incidents, there’s a huge emphasis on engaging with communities and working proactively with partners to prevent fires and other emergencies.

“Each of our firefighters brings something different to the team and this emphasises why we want to receive applications from a wide range of people from different backgrounds and experiences.

“It’s an incredibly rewarding career where no two days are the same.

“There are also lots of career and development opportunities within the service. From training to be the best firefighter they can be, to specialising in a particular area, to supporting those who are interested in progressing into management roles - there are opportunities to suit everyone.”

Interested candidates will have to undertake a thorough assessment process, including physical assessments and fitness and written tests. They must permanently reside within 10 miles of the boundary of the county of Cambridgeshire, must be 18 before January 17, 2020, have five or more GCSEs A* - C (or equivalent) or 9 - 4 , including maths and English language, be able to swim, hold a full UK driving licence without restrictions and not be subject to any unspent criminal convictions.

Successful candidates will be invited to join a holding list for when a vacancy becomes available.

Meanwhile, Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service has entered into an agreement with the Rapid Relief Team to support firefighters when they are attending prolonged incidents by providing food and refreshments.

The Rapid Relief Team (RRT) is a non-profit charitable organisation. Its volunteers are members of the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church and their mission is to provide voluntary support to the emergency services at large scale incidents. The volunteers make themselves available to support emergency services with a specific focus on providing refreshments such as food and drink or other practical support where incidents go on for a number of hours or even days.

RRT works on a global scale and has helped the emergency services during incidents in the UK such as Whaley Bridge and Grenfell.

The organisation deploys two trailers locally – the first contains critical equipment to get a team mobile as swiftly as possible and it contains everything from marquees to generators and utensils. The barbecue trailer has the capacity to grill 120 burgers at one time and also provides hot drinks.

The Rapid Relief Team is only available at incidents when there are six or more fire engines attending and where the suited number of officers or crew from Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service will be present at the scene for a duration in excess of 12 hours.

Station Commander Jamie Johnson said: “Our values in Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service align with those of the Rapid Relief Team. Being selfless and of service to humanity is one of the main motivations behind being a firefighter.

“Under the new agreement, the Rapid Relief Team is now available to our fire crews when they are dealing with large, prolonged incidents. Remaining energised and hydrated with food and drink is really important for firefighter safety. We are incredibly grateful to the Rapid Relief Team for their service offer.”

Ryan Kingston, local team leader of RRT, said: “It’s a pleasure being able to work with Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service. Sometimes firefighters can end up in situations that can stretch over hours and days.

“We want to be there for them so they can replenish themselves whilst being on the line of duty. Being present at a national and local scale allows us to mobilise and reach incident locations rapidly.”

The charity also works with other organisations and services to help tackle homelessness, disability and engage with youth charities in the UK.