Receive fire safety advice at Asda in Peterborough

Firefighters, community safety offices and community champions from Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service (CFRS) will be offering home fire safety advice to shoppers in Asda tomorrow (Saturday, April 28).

Fire services are delivering this information in support of the National Fire Chiefs Council’s (NFCC’s) collaboration with Asda.

The supermarket chain was keen to offer fire services the opportunity to help keep people safer and made 100 stores available to deliver safety messages.

As part of NFCC/Asda National Fire Safety Day CFRS will be at the following Asda stores between 11am and 2pm tomorrow:

. Peterborough - Viersen Platz (off Bourges Boulevard

. Wisbech - Northend, Leverington Road, PE13 1PE.

In addition to fire safety advice for the home there will also be information and guidance about some of the services which may be available to you or family and friends, as well as free promotional items.

Head of community fire safety for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service, Kevin Napier, said: “We’re delighted to be supporting the NFCC’s collaboration with Asda for National Fire Safety Day.

“It’s a brilliant opportunity to engage with the community and share potentially life-saving fire safety advice with local people.”

Stewart Edgar, prevention lead for the NFCC, said: “It’s fantastic that Asda offered UK fire services the opportunity to meet with their customers and offer life-saving advice on fire prevention.

“We hope this will make sure the people who need this help most get access to it, and that our presence reminds people that fire prevention should be part of everyday life – just like popping to the supermarket.”

Fire service advice for a safer home:

• CFRS recommends that every home should have at least one smoke alarm on each level. Make sure that the smoke alarm is placed where you can hear it – even through a closed door.

• Test your smoke alarm every week. A smoke alarm can buy you valuable time in the event of a fire, but only if it works.

• Be careful how you cook – around 50 per cent of home fires start in the kitchen. Do not get distracted when you are cooking and avoid cooking when you have consumed alcohol.

• CFRS offers Safe and Well visits to people most at risk of a home fire. If you or someone you know may benefit from a visit call 01480 444 500.

• If you live in privately rented accommodation, your landlord must meet certain safety obligations under the law. This includes making sure appliances are safe and in good working order and smoke alarms are installed.