Reading challenge was a blast for Space Chase adventurers

Two artistic book lovers have been rewarded after winning the recent Summer Reading Challenge at Werrington Library.

Run at libraries across the country over the school summer break, the theme was Space Chase, an out-of-this-world adventure inspired by the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing.

Children taking part in the challenge had to join a super space family, The Rockets, for a thrilling mission to track down books nabbed by mischievous aliens!

To complete the challenge they had to read six library books over the summer holidays, and receive a certificate.

They could also then either enter a book review or a picture about one of the books they had read for the Summer Reading Challenge, and the best won a £10 book token, with prizes sponsored by the Friends of Werrington Library.

Winners pictured with Sue Rushen from Werrington Library are Kayla Allen and Oliver Allen, who were presented with their prize by Werrington councillors John and Judy Fox.