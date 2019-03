Bargains will be on offer at a sale to help families hit by the Chernobyl disaster.

The Chernobyl Children’s Appeal Spring sale will be held on Saturday, March 30 from 10am to noon at All Saints Church Hall, Park Road, Peterborough. John and Rosie Sandall are raising money for their 47th trip to Ukraine in August where they support many families with severely disabled children following the world’s worst nuclear disaster at Chernobyl.