Raft race raises nearly £7,000

Almost £7,000 was raised by the Deepings Raft Race for good causes.

That total does not include funds raised by charity stalls themselves and raft teams collecting for their own charities.

The event on August 5 raised money for eight charitable organisations, including Age Concern Deepings which received £3,500 of the funds, while Deepings Swimming Club and the Deepings Scout Group also received £1,000 each.

Further good causes to benefit were: The Carers Sitter Service, Faith’s Journey, Friends of Jubilee Park, Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice and St George’s Community Hydrotherapy Pool in Dogsthorpe Road.

The cheques were presented on Monday evening at the Deepings Rugby Club.