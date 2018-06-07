Queen's honour for Peterborough youth worker

A Peterborough man who has worked tirelessly with young people has been honoured by the Queen.

Tahir Masood (54) has been awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to Young People to the community in Peterborough.

Mr Masood arrived in the UK aged 14, but has spent the last 37 years working with teenagers in Peterborough.

He holds group discussions on a range of topics, from British democratic values, to enabling young people to raise issues concerning their school, friends and family.

His lifetime contribution has impacted the lives of thousands of young people growing up in Peterborough and kept large numbers away from juvenile crime or being arrested.

For the last 27 years he has worked tirelessly to improve awareness, knowledge and understanding of Pakistani heritage in the city.

He published a bestselling historic heritage book on the Peterborough British-Pakistani community, raising thousands of pounds through sales in 2014. He also held a six- week exhibition at Peterborough Museum to celebrate the 60th year of Pakistani arrival in Peterborough, promoting the community in a positive light. He is currently writing his 10th book.