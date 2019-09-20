Pupils take part in Peterborough climate protest as millions of youngsters strike globally

School pupils have been taking part in a climate change 'strike' in Peterborough this lunchtime as part of a global wave of action.

Dozens of youngsters and adults have been protesting in Cathedral Square since 11am this morning (Friday), with some teenagers missing classes to attend.

The climate change protest in Cathedral Square

One of those is 17-year-old Lauren Human who has been given permission to miss out on lessons at Bourne Grammar School on the premise that she catches up on the work she has missed.

Lauren, from Bourne, said: "It's an important thing.

"As a child I was never told about climate change, but I wish I had known what was going on so I could try to change it. I'm so motivated now because I wish I'd had that education.

"I'm hoping to raise awareness around Peterborough and in the country. Peterborough's isn't the only strike, there are strikes all over the world.

"Lots of people are worried about this."

The global protest is being led by Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg who will be marching in New York later today.

It is believed to be the largest ever climate strike, with more than 2,500 protests expected to take place worldwide.

Although it is a student protest adults have been invited to take part.

Hazel Perry, who has helped to organise the action in Peterborough, said: "I have been helping to get adults involved in the student strike. I started helping with trade unionists and getting them involved and adults working in environmental organisations.

"It's important to show 100 per cent solidarity with young people. It's their future and they are managing to get lots of publicity."

Peterborough has been a hotbed of climate change protests in recent months, with young people previously protesting in the Guildhall and Extinction Rebellion holding a funeral procession and die-in.

The city also recently declared a climate emergency and vowed to become carbon neutral by 2030.

Have you been protesting today? Send us your photos to news@peterboroughtoday.co.uk.

RELATED: Climate strike to take place in Peterborough city centre

Children 'threatened with £80 fines' by private enforcement firm for protesting about climate change in Peterborough city centre​