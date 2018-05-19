Pupils put safety first at workshops in Fenland

Hundreds of primary schoolchildren learned vital safety skills as part of a series of interactive workshops being held across Fenland.

Around 350 Year Five pupils from 11 schools in and around March and Chatteris took part in the Safety Zone, which teaches children how to stay safe at home and in the community.

The first workshops were held at March Fire Station, with more being held at Whittlesey Fire Station later this month, and Wisbech Fire Station in June.

This year’s lessons include what to do if there’s a fire in your home, the best ways to help someone struggling in water – and even how to avoid scaring a dog. Other topics include staying safe in cars, coping with bullying, and how to identify and report antisocial behaviour.

The Safety Zone is a Fenland Community Safety Partnership project and has been running for more than 10 years. It is organised by Fenland District Council and Cambridgeshire County Council with help from Cambridgeshire Police, Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service and Wood Green Animal Shelter.

Councillor David Oliver, Fenland District Council’s Portfolio Holder responsible for community safety, said: “The Safety Zone events continue to be huge success, with around 850 Year Five pupils taking part in them every year.

“They offer valuable life skills to our young people in a fun and interactive way, helping them to protect themselves and their families too.”

“Sessions are free and would not happen without the support of all the agencies involved.”

Dan Ryan, Year Five leader at Westwood Primary School, in March, said: “We all found the day really useful and everyone thoroughly enjoyed it. They had great fun and learned a lot in a short space of time.”