Pupils make huge effort for World Book Day

Despite the snow causing many schools in Peterborough to shut, lots of pupils made a huge effort to dress up for World Book Day last Thursday.

Lots of you sent in photos of your children dressed up as characters, with several children appearing as Belle from Beauty and the Beast.

There were also a couple of ‘Wallies’ and some characters from Roald Dahl novels.

Peterborough City Hospital also got involved,

Members of the Amazon Ward play team dressed up as the ‘Things’ from the much loved Dr Suess book Cat in the Hat for the young patients.

Throughout the afternoon the ‘Things’ visited each child and let them choose one of the books from their trolley which they got to take home having missed World Book Day at school.

Carrie Moore's nine-year-old daughter Lacey as Belle at Discovery Primary School

Nicola Wright, play team specialist, said: “Traditionally for World Book Day we dress up as Where’s Wally as it’s so popular, however this year we chose the book Cat in the Hat because it coincides with Dr Suess’ birthday on March 2.

“We love dressing up as it brings fun to the hospital and puts smiles on the children’s faces. Especially if they miss the opportunity at school it still makes them feel like they’ve still been included.”

Peterborough United also released a video of players and staff reading from a children’s book to mark the day.

Carrie Moore's five-year-old daughter Jorgie as Anna at Discovery Primary School

Deanne Weise's daughter Niamh dressed as Belle

Ruby, Roman and Karla as Red Riding Hood, Thing 2 and Cat in the Hat at Gunthorpe Primary

Photo sent in by Emma Fleming. She said: "My little Violet Beauregarde!"

Margot Worricker, aged 1, as Madeline for World Book Day

Gemma Afford's son Alfie (8) who is a ghostbuster

Reion Bryant-Williams - the troll from Three Billy Goats Gruff

Helen Buckingham sent in this photo of Finley (5) as 'Norman the slug with the silly shell"