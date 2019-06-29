Pupils in Ramsey hold history in their hands

Clemency Cooper, from Oxford Archaeology East, who were commissioned to do an archaeological dig as part of Ramsey’s Biggin Lane development, took some of the finds from the excavation to show to the pupils at Ramsey Junior School.

The fascinating finds show that people were living and working on the site during the Iron Age.

The pupils were given the chance to hold many of the artefacts, including decorated pottery fragments and animal bones, and got the chance to dig for their own artefacts in some ‘mini dig’ boxes.

Clemency said: “The Year 3 classes at Ramsey Junior School have been studying prehistory this half term and it was perfect timing to visit the two classes during their last day on this topic. The students already knew lots about Iron Age roundhouses but this visit gave them the chance to see photographs and artefacts from one that had actually been discovered in Ramsey.”

Alex Youngs, a teacher at Ramsey Junior School, said: “It was truly inspiring for the children to meet a real archaeologist, learn more about their role and have the opportunity to discover more about local history from the recent finds. It really helped to bring our topic alive.”

Jason Hearn, sales director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “As part of any new homes development it is important for us to build strong relationships with the local community and we are thrilled to have been able to offer this exciting archaeology session to Ramsey Junior School.”