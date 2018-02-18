Pupils help keep the homeless warm

International humanitarian charity The Penny Appeal teamed up with Peterborough Soup Kitchen and Nene Park Academy to hand out gift bags to the city’s homeless people.

The gift bags included hats, gloves and toiletries which were given out from the charity’s bright orange double-decker bus in the car park of The Brewery Tap.

The donation was made possible due to funds raised by pupils from the school who gave out the gift bags with members of staff. The soup kitchen also provided the homeless with hot meals and arranged for hairdressers to be available to offer free haircuts to those who wanted them.

School science teacher Zahid Bashir said: “The students have been fantastic and their enthusiasm for helping those in need within the community is inspiring. We are so proud.”