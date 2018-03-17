Pupils at Longthorpe school show their artistic talent

Pupils at Longthorpe Primary School took part in a National Gallery project – the Take One Picture initiative – last month, which focused on Pintoricchio’s painting ‘Penelope with the Suitors’ (1509).

Year 2 really enjoyed the project, making woven hearts, a collaborative mixed media recreation of the painting, junk model boats and clay sea creatures. They also carried out science experiments, spent time on creative writing activities and role playing the scene depicted in the picture.

Year 4 focused on Odysseus’s ship for a collaborative art piece, inventing their own mystical sea creatures using watercolour. They used hula hoop weaving to make sails, a variety of painting techniques to design the background and shields, as well as a collage for the ship itself.

Other year groups also engaged in the project with a fantastic drama performance from Year 5, outdoor art taking place in the Early Years and wonderful sculpture work in years 1, 3 and 6.

The week concluded with an open gallery afternoon to which parents were invited.