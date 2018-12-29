Pupil wins keyboard for Yaxley primary school thanks to John Lewis competition inspired by Elton John Christmas advert

A pupil at Fourfields Community Primary School in Yaxley has won a competition run by John Lewis inspired by its Christmas advert with Elton John.

Erinn Jones (10) took home the prize thanks to her drawing of her cat Wallace.

Wallace the cat

John Lewis had invited all primary school pupils aged 6-11 to create a piece of art explaining what their favourite Christmas gift is and why.

Dad Glenn said: “Erinn continues to make us proud every single day. It didn’t surprise us at all when we found out that she had drawn our new addition Wallace, our cat.

“She even helped her mum set up an Instagram page for him - top_cat_wallace.”