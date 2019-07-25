Public told to avoid B1040 near Pondersbridge as six crews tackle crop fire Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up The public is being told to avoid the B1040 near Pondersbridge as six crews tackle a crop fire. The firefighters are at Camber’s New Drove, just off the B1040 Ramsey Road. The crop fire. Photo: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Please avoid the area.” Peterborough Lido closes its doors after reaching capacity on hottest day of the year