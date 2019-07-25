Public told to avoid B1040 near Pondersbridge as six crews tackle crop fire

The public is being told to avoid the B1040 near Pondersbridge as six crews tackle a crop fire.

The firefighters are at Camber’s New Drove, just off the B1040 Ramsey Road.

The crop fire. Photo: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Please avoid the area.”