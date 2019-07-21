Public thanked after crash leaves driver in hospital

A driver was takn to hospital after a crash in March.

Cambridgeshire police revealed the incident on social media last night (Saturday) after the crash had taken place in the afternoon, leaving a vehicle off the road.

Police did not confirm where in March the crash had occurred, but the force said on social media: "The driver was taken to hospital with injuries by the East of England Ambulance Service and subsequently reported for offences.

"Thank you to the public from the rugby club for stopping and helping."

Police did not state how serious the injuries were.