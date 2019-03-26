Public meeting to discuss controversial Peterborough asphalt plant plans

Have your say

A public meeting is being held to discuss controversial plans for an asphalt plant in Peterborough.

If approved the 23-metre high plant will be situated at unused rail sidings in Maskew Avenue, in between the rail line and Bourges Boulevard and opposite Gladstone Primary Academy.

A campaign has formed to try and stop planning permission being granted, with nearly 400 residents signing a petition.

A website has also been set up.

Simon Martin, director of primary education for Thomas Deacon Education Trust, which runs the primary academy, said the trust will also be objecting to the plans.

Tomorrow (Wednesday, March 27) from 4.30pm to 7.30pm, Tarmac will be holding a drop-in session about their plans at Gladstone Park Community Centre, Bourges Boulevard.

City councillor Ansar Ali, who has been leading the opposition to the development, said: “I urge all residents to attend and express their opposition at the drop in, directly to the council and also through our website www.stoptarmac.co.uk.”

The plant, if built, would provide materials for construction projects in parts of the county.

However, objectors are worried about the height of the plant, as well as potential increases in noise, traffic and pollution.

A spokesperson for Tarmac previously told the Peterborough Telegraph that the firm has undertaken “substantial studies” including air quality and noise assessments to ensure “minimal impact on the area”.

She added: “If the application is successful, continued monitoring of air quality and noise impact will be undertaken, which we hope will allay any concerns.”

