Public called on to join Peterborough city centre Christmas singalong to raise money for young people’s charity

A Peterborough PR and communications agency is calling on visitors to the city centre to join its team in singing a Christmas classic this afternoon to raise money for charity.

Athene Communications, based in Priestgate, will be singing Wham’s Last Christmas to raise money for the Young Peoples Counselling Service (YPCS) today (Friday, December 21) in Cathedral Square.

For every person who is filmed singing alongside the Athene staff, the firm will donate £5 to YPCS up to a total of £1,000.

Members from Athene will be dressed as festive characters, blasting out music and giving away chocolates at 5.15pm by the Christmas tree in Cathedral Square.

YPCS helps to provide free, accessible counselling for young people in Peterborough.

A YPCS spokesperson said: “We are thrilled to be Athene Communications’ charity of the year 2019 and every penny that they raise will be used to support young people who have lost their way.

“YPCS provides desperately needed high quality one-to-one counselling and relies entirely on your donations. Thank you for your support!”

The Young Peoples Counselling Service is a non-government funded charity relying solely on donations.

In 2017 the YPCS team helped and supported more than 150 young people, providing each child with up to 12 accessible counselling sessions completely free of charge.