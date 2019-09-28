Providing Peterborough’s young musicians with the opportunity to play

The City of Peterborough Youth Ensemble (CPYE) was set up in 2012, to provide Peterborough’s young musicians with the opportunity to play with other like-minded people.

It is aimed at students who are learning orchestral instruments that sound best when played together.

CPYE is run by a committee of volunteer parents to provide musical opportunities to youngsters at reasonable cost.

It is always looking for new musicians to join but this is particularly important at the start of each new school year.

Organisers are passionate about music and want to share that passion with others.

“Nothing compares with the thrill and sheer joy of making music in a band. When you hear your instrument blend with a whole range of others, there is nothing like it and the younger you are when you first experience it, the better,” says Ian Dobbs, chairman of CPYE.

“Sadly, musical opportunities for young people are dwindling. The only way to ensure that organisations like CPYE can continue is by attracting new members.”

CPYE rehearses on Thursday evenings, during school term time at Ken Stimpson Community School in Werrington. CPYE is led by two experienced and enthusiastic local musicians, (Rebecca Railton and David Parsons), and currently runs two bands: Junior Band – For school-age children, grades 1 – 3, or equivalent. Senior Band – For musicians up to age 19, grades 3+, or equivalent.

Both bands play a wide variety of music, the key being to enjoy making great music together and to have fun.

Contact cpyecommittee@gmail.com or through www.cpye.org.uk