‘Proud parents doesn’t come close’ - Peterborough dad’s joy after son’s Oscars triumph

The Peterborough dad of an Oscar winner who grew up in the city has described his joy after seeing his son triumph in Sunday’s awards ceremony.

Paul Malinowski from Dogsthorpe said he could never dare to believe that son David would win an Oscar after watching him collect his award.

Former Fulbridge Junior and Deacon’s School pupil David triumphed in the best makeup and hair styling category at the Oscars, winning alongside Kazuhiro Tsuji and Lucy Sibbick for his work on Darkest Hour with Gary Oldman which has caught worldwide attention.

David, who now lives in Aston Clinton, Buckinghamshire, triumphed after spending up to 18 hours a day completing Gary’s transformation into the former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

He attended the Oscars ceremony in LA with wife Liz having already triumphed at the Baftas.

Dad Paul said: “We were watching the event at David and Liz’s local pub, The Oak, in Aston Clinton with their friends. It was absolutely amazing to see our son win an Oscar - something you dream of but never dare to believe will actually happen.

“Proud parents doesn’t come close to how we’re feeling right now. David and Liz have some lovely friends in the village who were as excited and as pleased as we were.

“In all honesty, when you see A-listers at these events you think nothing of it really because it’s the world that they inhabit, but when you see someone like David up on the stage, a supremely talented yet unassuming man from Peterborough, it is both a surreal and humbling experience.

“It just serves to illustrate that with sufficient drive, talent and ambition the sky truly is the limit.”