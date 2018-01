Protesters and saboteurs were out in force to meet the Fitzwilliam Hunt.

The hunt traditionally meets at Wansford on New Year’s Day. This year along with hunt supporters, a number of anti-hunt protesters carrying banners, cuddly toys and shouting slogans arrived in the village.

The hunt says it remains within the law during their meetings. The New Year meeting is the second of two festive events, following the Boxing Day Hunt.

