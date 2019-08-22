Prosecco and Gin Festival to take over Peterborough Cathedral gardens

After having to postpone their original Peterborough event two weeks ago due to gale force winds, it looks like the weather is now falling in favour for the rescheduled Prosecco and Gin Festival taking place in the city this weekend.

The festival – which features over 60 gins and a huge prosecco bar – will be taking place in the stunning gardens of Peterborough Cathedral on Friday and Saturday (August 23 and 24),

A spokesman said: “On top of great drinks, live music and a cracking atmosphere, we will also be joined by a few suppliers who will be on hand to provide tasters and talks of their gins.

“Having to postpone our event was absolutely devastating for us. Our events team have been working around the clock to re-organise the event ahead of this weekend – no easy task but we have been determined to bring our event to Peterborough.”

Each bar at the Prosecco and Gin festival will work on a token basis. Tokens can be purchased in advance (ideal if you are looking to buy tickets as a gift) or at the designated token point at the venue. Tokens are priced at £5 each and can be exchanged for any drink.

The events are strictly over 18s only and ID may be required.

Tickets can be purchase at proseccoandginfestival.co.uk/peterborough/.

For more information please email info@proseccoandginfestival.co.uk.