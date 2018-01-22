Project to develop nature reserve

A new study will look at developing Kings Dyke Nature Reserve and linking it with the Bronze Age Must Farm settlements.

Cambridgeshire County Council, alongside Whittlesey Town Council and Fenland District Council, has been inviting bids from companies to carry out a review of the facilities at the nature reserve in Whittlesey and recommend options for improving its future offer for visitors. That includes exploring possible links between the nature reserve and the development of the Must Farm archaeological archive.

Cllr Chris Boden, member for Whittlesey North on Cambridgeshire County Council, said: “This project is an exciting opportunity to enhance a very important local site, that will be recognised nationally and internationally, and develop its links to the significant archaeological excavations that have taken place nearby.”

The nature reserve boasts a diverse range of wildlife and supports a number of unusual plant communities.